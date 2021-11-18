New Riverside Start-Up Food Delivery Platform Looks to Support At-Home Chefs

They call themselves Tre’dish and are launching in the new field of what they call the home-to-home food sharing economy. Their goal is to give home-based chefs the platform to sell their food out of their own homes.

Peter Wang is the CEO of Tre’dish. “What we wanted to do was give them an opportunity, a voice, and a platform to have a soft landing or a springboard to get back into the space but do so in a way where there’s little risk, by giving them a platform where they can sell their food but not do so with a big investment in and have a ton of risk to do so,” said Wang.

The start-up also hopes to welcome newcomer chefs to the field and give them the tools to succeed. Wang added, “And more than anything, we actually want to make sure that they can actually market their food and do so in a way where we provide those costs, and we provide that opportunity for them to do so. And really, they just have to cook amazing recipes.”

The app will feature home chefs cooking things like Southern-Style Barbeque, Japanese, and Mexican food.

Jay Wilgar is a Co-Founder of Tre’dish. He said, “We’re realizing that a lot of people that are passionate about cooking, may not really understand the business side of what’s going on from a home chief perspective, and if you tie those people together with people that have got a lot of deep experience in the culinary world, you realize very quickly they can pick up some small nuances and things that make their business very profitable.”

Part of Tre’dish’s motivation to launch out of Riverside County was because the county was one of the first to make rules on operating a food facility out of a private home.

Brent Casey is a Program Chief with the County of Riverside Department of Environmental Health and said the passage of Assembly Bill 626 in 2019 allowed Riverside County to think creatively about new business.

Casey said, “One thing it did for us was give us another option as just a permitted possibility for the public. Maybe they don’t have the money right now to do a full-scale restaurant, but they can do this out of their home.”

Casey said they currently have 125 permitted facilities regarding the county program and that they hope the program allows locals to feasibly and reasonably open up their own restaurant.