Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 11/5/21

On Thursday, in Riverside County, there was a 25% increase in new cases compared to last Thursday with 474. In the last seven days, 5.4% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations increased over the last week by 21%, with 300 and 61 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, compared to last Friday's numbers, there was a 41% increase in new covid cases with 393. Over the previous seven days, 4.7% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations have increased by 5%, with 309. ICU cases increased by three since last Friday with 82 patients.