Local News

New Riverside County Vaccination Campaign Focused on Reaching Latinos and Minority Groups

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published October 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM PDT
Vaccination-ChristianEmmer-CC-by-nc-4.0.jpg
Christian Emmer
/
CEBI at Copenhagen University
An individual receiving a vaccination in their arm.

A new campaign launched by Riverside County aims to encourage more Latino and black community members to get vaccinated.

The campaign was launched with a panel of speakers, including Dr. Geoffrey of Riverside University Health and publisher of Black Voice News, Dr. Paulette Brown Hinds.

Juan Perez is the Chief Operating Officer for Riverside County. He said, “Even though we have noticed an increase in vaccination rate amongst Latinos, there’s still more that we can go.”

County Supervisor Manuel Perez added that residents from the Latino, black, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Perez said, “We thought it was important that we have this type of outreach effort to ensure that we do everything possible as the County of Riverside to vaccinate as many people as possible, and that’s the vision.”

Perez says he also wants to flip the script on misinformation being a public health crisis. He added, “And so, if you don’t like that thought, then I think we can at least agree that factual information is a public health benefit.”

According to state data, black and Latino individuals in the county are just over 50% full vaccinated, with Asian Americans being 73% and white individuals being 55%.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden
