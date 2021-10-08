Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/8/21

On Thursday, in Riverside County, new cases dropped by 40%, with only 280 new reported cases. It’s the county’s lowest total since July 12th. Hospitalizations are also substantially down, with 321 and 91 Covid ICU patients. Of recent samples with known variant status, 587 were Delta and 169 were Alpha.

In San Bernardino County, there were 311 new cases reported on Thursday. During the last seven days, only 4.1% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations have decreased by 15% since last Thursday, with 304. ICU cases have dropped by 12, with 93 patients.