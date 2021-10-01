© 2021 91.9 KVCR

San Bernardino Annual Rendezvous Back to Route 66 Returns

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published October 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM PDT
After a year hiatus due to Covid-19, the annual Rendezvous Back to Route 66 returns to San Bernardino on Oct. 2.

Car buffs from around the Inland Empire and Southern California will gather downtown to show off their wheels, with more than 1,000 cars expected to be on display.

The event is hosted by the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce and is co-sponsored by the city.

Live entertainment is planned for all of Saturday, including a performance by The Best of Everything Band.

There is no entrance fee, with the event kicking off at 9 a.m. at Court Street Square.

