Press-Enterprise Columnist Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie MacDuff are also archived for listening on demand at the Press-Enterprise’s website, pe.com , and here at our website, kvcrnews.org .
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: Gender Reveal Fire Starters Charged And More
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. The Couple Whose Gender Reveal Party Started the El Dorado Fire are Charged.
2. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor-Greene Held Rally in Riverside.
3. Longtime IE Congressman has Died.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.