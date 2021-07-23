© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Cassie MacDuff
Press-Enterprise Columnist Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie MacDuff are also archived for listening on demand at the Press-Enterprise’s website, pe.com , and here at our website, kvcrnews.org .

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: Gender Reveal Fire Starters Charged And More

KVCR | By Jessica Greenwell
Published July 23, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. The Couple Whose Gender Reveal Party Started the El Dorado Fire are Charged.
2. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor-Greene Held Rally in Riverside.
3. Longtime IE Congressman has Died.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

