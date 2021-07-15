© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

7/15 KVCR Midday News: California Wildfires Special, Farmworkers for Federal Heat Standard, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 15, 2021 at 1:19 PM PDT
midday_news_-_farm_land.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside’s Tamale Festival is back and will take place September 18 at White Park.
  2. Luis Angel Sanchez, a Riverside man who’s accused of fatally shooting a 23-year-old Jurupa Valley resident during an altercation in Riverside, is set for arraignment today.
  3. The number of acres burned in California is four times greater than last year- KVCR will air an hour-long special on California Wildfires today at 12 noon and Saturday at 7pm.
  4. As heat waves continue, farmworker advocates are pushing for a federal heat standard to protect workers.
  5. Over $1 billion in rental assistance has been requested to date through a state-administered program for low-income renters and landlords.
  6. Dust devils swirled around the Perris area and knocked out power to about 1300 Southern California Edison customers for up to 7 hours.  

