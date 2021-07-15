7/15 KVCR Midday News: California Wildfires Special, Farmworkers for Federal Heat Standard, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Riverside’s Tamale Festival is back and will take place September 18 at White Park. Luis Angel Sanchez, a Riverside man who’s accused of fatally shooting a 23-year-old Jurupa Valley resident during an altercation in Riverside, is set for arraignment today. The number of acres burned in California is four times greater than last year- KVCR will air an hour-long special on California Wildfires today at 12 noon and Saturday at 7pm. As heat waves continue, farmworker advocates are pushing for a federal heat standard to protect workers. Over $1 billion in rental assistance has been requested to date through a state-administered program for low-income renters and landlords. Dust devils swirled around the Perris area and knocked out power to about 1300 Southern California Edison customers for up to 7 hours.