Kimberly Starrs Discusses Rental Relief Partnership

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Kimberly Starrs, Vice President of External Affairs for Inland So Cal United Way. Kimberly shares information about the San Bernardino Rent Relief Partnership.

San Bernardino County residents can connect to the Rent Relief Partnership in the following ways:



In Fontana, search for “Housing Is Key” or visit housing.ca.gov

For the city of San Bernardino, sbcityrent.com

For others in San Bernardino County, visit sbcrentrelief.com



If you need help with your application or do not have access to the internet, you may call 211 extension 5. In Riverside County, visit unitedlift.org

