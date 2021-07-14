© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

7/14 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Swear In, Palm Springs Seeks Police Chief, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 14, 2021 at 11:20 AM PDT
midday_news_-_palm_springs_wind_farm.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The Riverside City Council held swearing in ceremonies for two reelected council members and one new member Tuesday night.
  2. Palm Springs officials have put out a call for candidates to apply to become the city’s next police chief and assistant city manager.
  3. State health officials are clarifying that all students and staff must wear masks in schools this fall and those who refuse and are not exempt must be sent home.
  4. Roughly one-half of Cal Fresh households failed to take advantage of the California Earned Income Tax Credit in 2017, leaving 76 million dollars in assistance unclaimed. 

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news