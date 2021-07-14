7/14 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Swear In, Palm Springs Seeks Police Chief, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Riverside City Council held swearing in ceremonies for two reelected council members and one new member Tuesday night.
- Palm Springs officials have put out a call for candidates to apply to become the city’s next police chief and assistant city manager.
- State health officials are clarifying that all students and staff must wear masks in schools this fall and those who refuse and are not exempt must be sent home.
- Roughly one-half of Cal Fresh households failed to take advantage of the California Earned Income Tax Credit in 2017, leaving 76 million dollars in assistance unclaimed.