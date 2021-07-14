7/14 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Swear In, Palm Springs Seeks Police Chief, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

The Riverside City Council held swearing in ceremonies for two reelected council members and one new member Tuesday night. Palm Springs officials have put out a call for candidates to apply to become the city’s next police chief and assistant city manager. State health officials are clarifying that all students and staff must wear masks in schools this fall and those who refuse and are not exempt must be sent home. Roughly one-half of Cal Fresh households failed to take advantage of the California Earned Income Tax Credit in 2017, leaving 76 million dollars in assistance unclaimed.