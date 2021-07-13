7/13 KVCR Midday News: Port of SD First Electric Tugboat, San Bernardino Top 10 Stressed City & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

WalletHub determined that San Bernardino is among the nation’s 10 most-stressed large cities. The Port of San Diego has commissioned a shipbuilder to construct its first electric tugboat which can complete a job without expending a single drop of fuel. A new California Air Resources Board analysis shows that smoke produced from the Camp Fire in 2018 exposed Californians to dangerous levels of particulate matter and toxic metal contaminants. Despite new guidance from the CDC stating vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear face coverings, California will require that masks be worn at schools when classrooms open this fall. After a string of triple-digit days in the IE, the heat wave is taking a break and heat advisories have been lifted.