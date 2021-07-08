The Voice: West Valley Water District Whistleblower

The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.

Executive Editor Stephanie Williams returns to discuss a whistleblower case from the West Valley Water District and what this could mean for households in the cities it serves.

To read the background story, WVWD Whistleblower Case Ends in Whimper and Battle Over Who Pays $50,000 Legal Bill, by Black Voice News investigative reporter Gail Fry, click here.