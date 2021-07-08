7/8 KVCR Midday News: San Manuel Expansion, Caltrans Billion Dollar Cleanup Effort, & More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is opening phase one of its casino expansion on July 24.
- A 60-year-old felon from Palm Springs who’s accused of committing multiple armed robberies is scheduled to make its initial court appearance today on a half-dozen felony charges.
- Sacramento and Los Angeles will be the two cities where special State Department of Justice agents charged with investigating fatal police shootings of unarmed citizens will be based.
- Caltrans says its $1 billion, multi-year cleanup effort throughout the state will transform unsightly, trashed roadsides with public art and sustainable beautification projects.
- One billion dollars in illegal pot was seized in largest Los Angeles County bust in history.
- A heat advisory is in effect today through Sunday night for the Inland Empire, Riverside valleys, and mountains.