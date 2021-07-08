7/8 KVCR Midday News: San Manuel Expansion, Caltrans Billion Dollar Cleanup Effort, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is opening phase one of its casino expansion on July 24. A 60-year-old felon from Palm Springs who’s accused of committing multiple armed robberies is scheduled to make its initial court appearance today on a half-dozen felony charges. Sacramento and Los Angeles will be the two cities where special State Department of Justice agents charged with investigating fatal police shootings of unarmed citizens will be based. Caltrans says its $1 billion, multi-year cleanup effort throughout the state will transform unsightly, trashed roadsides with public art and sustainable beautification projects. One billion dollars in illegal pot was seized in largest Los Angeles County bust in history. A heat advisory is in effect today through Sunday night for the Inland Empire, Riverside valleys, and mountains.