Riverside County Public Health and Partners to Host “Time to Heal” Vaccine Clinic & Resource Fair

Riverside County Public Health, in partnership with the Jurupa Unified School District and local community organizations, will host the “Time to Heal” Vaccine Clinic & Resource Fair”, July 10 at Rubidoux High School. KVCR’s Shareen Awad reports.

Open to all residents, the goal of the “Time to Heal” Vaccine Clinic & Resource Fair” is to focus on helping the most vulnerable populations affected by the virus and bring critical resources to the region. Team members at the event will be able to assist the community by providing factual information in a language they understand, and help register youth and their families for the two-dose Pfizer Vaccine which will be administered on site.

There will be music, vendors, giveaways, and lunch provided for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The “Time to Heal” Vaccine Clinic & Resource Fair will be held Sat, July 10 from 10am to 4pm at Rubidoux High School, located at 4250 Opal St in Riverside. The second Pfizer vaccine dose will be administered July 31.

Everyone ages 12 and up are welcome. A parent or guardian must be present for anyone under 18.

For more information and to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/Time2Heal-RivCo

Rides to the event can be scheduled at https://cbhw.info/vaccine-booking-schedule

OR https://www.uber.com/us/en/coronavirus