© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

7/7 KVCR Midday News: IE Man Arrested After Amber Alert, Ramping Up Fines for Illegal Fires, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 7, 2021 at 11:02 AM PDT
midday_news_ont.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County Public Health partners with the Jurupa Unified School District and local community organizations to host “Time to Heal” Vaccine Clinic & Resource Fair. Information at  https://tinyurl.com/Time2Heal-RivCo
  2. The two-state search for the Lake Elsinore man who is suspected of killing his girlfriend and fleeing with his 2-year-old son is over after the man’s arrest in Las Vegas.
  3. The Forest Service is stepping up its campaign against illegal campfires, warning of $5,000 fines for an individual and $10,000 for a group.
  4. July flights at Ontario International Airport almost reach pre-pandemic levels.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news