7/7 KVCR Midday News: IE Man Arrested After Amber Alert, Ramping Up Fines for Illegal Fires, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Riverside County Public Health partners with the Jurupa Unified School District and local community organizations to host “Time to Heal” Vaccine Clinic & Resource Fair. Information at https://tinyurl.com/Time2Heal-RivCo The two-state search for the Lake Elsinore man who is suspected of killing his girlfriend and fleeing with his 2-year-old son is over after the man’s arrest in Las Vegas. The Forest Service is stepping up its campaign against illegal campfires, warning of $5,000 fines for an individual and $10,000 for a group. July flights at Ontario International Airport almost reach pre-pandemic levels.