7/6 KVCR Midday News: Planned SBCCD School Expansions, Hiking Areas Closed Due to Fire Risk, & More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Increasing fire danger prompted the closure of six popular hiking areas throughout Riverside County: Eagle Canyon, Steel Peak, Bautista Canyon, North Mountain, Whitewater Canyon, and Ramona Bowl.
- Police in Riverside said that officers seized an estimated 300 pounds of illegal fireworks and issued 25 citations during the 4th of July holiday.
- Construction starts later this year on San Bernardino Valley College’s 114,000 square foot building for modern workforce training.
- A new arts education and performance venue at Crafton Hills College will begin construction next year and is expected to open in 2024.
- Starting tonight, full closures are planned along segments of the 74 Highway, with an initial closure area between the Candy Store and Monte Vista Street, from 10pm to 5am.
- Arizona tribes become key water player with drought aid as the Colorado River is at its lowest level since it was filled in the 1930s.