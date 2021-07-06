7/6 KVCR Midday News: Planned SBCCD School Expansions, Hiking Areas Closed Due to Fire Risk, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Increasing fire danger prompted the closure of six popular hiking areas throughout Riverside County: Eagle Canyon, Steel Peak, Bautista Canyon, North Mountain, Whitewater Canyon, and Ramona Bowl. Police in Riverside said that officers seized an estimated 300 pounds of illegal fireworks and issued 25 citations during the 4th of July holiday. Construction starts later this year on San Bernardino Valley College’s 114,000 square foot building for modern workforce training. A new arts education and performance venue at Crafton Hills College will begin construction next year and is expected to open in 2024. Starting tonight, full closures are planned along segments of the 74 Highway, with an initial closure area between the Candy Store and Monte Vista Street, from 10pm to 5am. Arizona tribes become key water player with drought aid as the Colorado River is at its lowest level since it was filled in the 1930s.