The Voice: California's Extension of the Rent Moratorium Explained

The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.

Executive Editor Stephanie Williams provides an update on California's extension of the rent and utility moratorium signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday, June 29.

To read A Year into COVID-19: Extension Announced for Past Due Rent and Utilities, by Black Voice News Report for America Corps Member Breanna Reeves, click here.