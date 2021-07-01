7/1 KVCR Midday News: 4th of July Celebrations in the IE, Soaring Gas Prices, CA Hate Crimes, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

San Bernardino National Forest reminds visitors that fireworks are prohibited, as well as campfires and open-flame BBQs at most campgrounds and picnic areas. Gas prices in Riverside County soar at an average $4.23, the highest since May of 2014. Numbers out this week show more than 1300 hate crimes were reported last year in California. The CHP will be ramping up patrols during this holiday weekend to catch drunk and drug-impaired drivers. Many Independence Day celebrations are happening over the three-day weekend, including boat parades and public fireworks displays that weren’t held last year due to COVID.