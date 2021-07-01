7/1 KVCR Midday News: 4th of July Celebrations in the IE, Soaring Gas Prices, CA Hate Crimes, & More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- San Bernardino National Forest reminds visitors that fireworks are prohibited, as well as campfires and open-flame BBQs at most campgrounds and picnic areas.
- Gas prices in Riverside County soar at an average $4.23, the highest since May of 2014.
- Numbers out this week show more than 1300 hate crimes were reported last year in California.
- The CHP will be ramping up patrols during this holiday weekend to catch drunk and drug-impaired drivers.
- Many Independence Day celebrations are happening over the three-day weekend, including boat parades and public fireworks displays that weren’t held last year due to COVID.