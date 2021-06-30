6/30 KVCR Midday News: Authorities Seize Illegal Fireworks, Riverside New Main Library Open, & More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Authorities announced they have seized hundreds of tons of pyrotechnics throughout San Bernardino County, as illegal fireworks continue to blast off throughout many neighborhoods.
- Riverside’s new state-of-the-art main library on Mission Inn Ave opened last weekend, featuring 60,000 materials, story time areas, laptop kiosks, beautiful views, and more.
- Riverside County is showing progress against the coronavirus pandemic, with 2.2 million vaccine doses administered and the closing of a testing site and vaccination clinic.
- California is phasing out its state-run youth prisons and shifting the burden to counties.
- The National Weather Service warns of dry lightning strikes and wind gusts in the region, but warm and dry weather are expected for the holiday weekend.