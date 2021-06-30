6/30 KVCR Midday News: Authorities Seize Illegal Fireworks, Riverside New Main Library Open, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Authorities announced they have seized hundreds of tons of pyrotechnics throughout San Bernardino County, as illegal fireworks continue to blast off throughout many neighborhoods. Riverside’s new state-of-the-art main library on Mission Inn Ave opened last weekend, featuring 60,000 materials, story time areas, laptop kiosks, beautiful views, and more. Riverside County is showing progress against the coronavirus pandemic, with 2.2 million vaccine doses administered and the closing of a testing site and vaccination clinic. California is phasing out its state-run youth prisons and shifting the burden to counties. The National Weather Service warns of dry lightning strikes and wind gusts in the region, but warm and dry weather are expected for the holiday weekend.