6/29 KVCR Midday News: UC Davis Special Needs Vaccine Clinic, Revamping CA Recycling, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

A fire in the mountains north of San Bernardino forced the closure of Highway 18 in both directions, but it has since reopened. UC Davis launched a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people with special needs. California lawmakers are looking at revamping the state’s recycling system. California’s new $262 billion operating budget includes rebates for most taxpayers and money for business impacted by the pandemic, as well as free breakfast and lunch for all public school students.