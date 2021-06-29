© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

6/29 KVCR Midday News: UC Davis Special Needs Vaccine Clinic, Revamping CA Recycling, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 29, 2021 at 11:33 AM PDT
midday_news_purple_wildflowers_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A fire in the mountains north of San Bernardino forced the closure of Highway 18 in both directions, but it has since reopened.
  2. UC Davis launched a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people with special needs.
  3. California lawmakers are looking at revamping the state’s recycling system.
  4. California’s new $262 billion operating budget includes rebates for most taxpayers and money for business impacted by the pandemic, as well as free breakfast and lunch for all public school students.

