6/15 KVCR Midday News: CA’s Reopening Day, IE EDD Fraud, Stolen Army Rifles Show Up in CA, and More
- Three Inland Empire women have pleaded guilty to federal charges accusing them of committing unemployment fraud.
- Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old killed in a road rage shooting, will be memorialized at the Orange County Zoo.
- On California’s reopening day, Governor Newsom ushers in a new chapter.
- Stolen Army assault rifles keep showing up in California.
- The popular Pfeiffer Falls Trail in Big Sur is set to open Friday after a 13-year closure.