midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/15 KVCR Midday News: CA’s Reopening Day, IE EDD Fraud, Stolen Army Rifles Show Up in CA, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 15, 2021 at 11:45 AM PDT
midday_news_-_forest_road_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Three Inland Empire women have pleaded guilty to federal charges accusing them of committing unemployment fraud.
  2. Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old killed in a road rage shooting, will be memorialized at the Orange County Zoo.
  3. On California’s reopening day, Governor Newsom ushers in a new chapter.
  4. Stolen Army assault rifles keep showing up in California.
  5. The popular Pfeiffer Falls Trail in Big Sur is set to open Friday after a 13-year closure.

