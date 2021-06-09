© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/9 KVCR Midday News: Man Charged with Murder in Road Rage Shooting, June 15 Reopening Prep, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM PDT
midday_news_-_riverside.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Inland County officials are waiting on specific guidance for what the June 15th reopening of California means for public spaces and the workplace.
  2. Marcus Eriz has been charged with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leo.
  3. San Bernardino County supervisors adopted a $7.6 billion budget on Tuesday while hitting the road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  4. A Los Angeles nun has agreed to plead guilty to $835,000 in school theft.

