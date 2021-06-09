KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/9 KVCR Midday News: Man Charged with Murder in Road Rage Shooting, June 15 Reopening Prep, & More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Inland County officials are waiting on specific guidance for what the June 15th reopening of California means for public spaces and the workplace.
- Marcus Eriz has been charged with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leo.
- San Bernardino County supervisors adopted a $7.6 billion budget on Tuesday while hitting the road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A Los Angeles nun has agreed to plead guilty to $835,000 in school theft.