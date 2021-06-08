© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/8 KVCR Midday News: Private Prison Ban Appeal, New SBCoFD Hand Crew Ready for Fire Season, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 8, 2021 at 11:41 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The ninth circuit court heard oral arguments in Pasadena Monday for a second attempt to overturn a new California law that phases out private, for-profit prisons and immigration detention centers.
  2. A new San Bernardino County Fire wildland hand crew is ready for fire season.
  3. Three Republican lawmakers are asking Governor Newsom to explain his decision to keep a COVID-19 emergency declaration in place past June 15.
  4. Motorists are being urged to again plan for delays on I-10 between Beaumont and the Coachella Valley due to nighttime lane and ramp closures.
  5. A moderate 5.3 earthquake struck near the Salton Sea on Saturday, centered near 6.8 miles west of Calipatria.

