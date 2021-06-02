KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/2 KVCR Midday News: Long-Running IE Murder Case Takes a Turn, Labor Unions Backing Newsom, & More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A magnitude 3.4 earthquake with an epicenter about 15 miles east of Temecula was recorded Tuesday afternoon.
- One of the Inland Empire’s longest-running murder cases is taking another turn, with Governor Newsom signing an executive order launching an independent investigation of death row inmate Kevin Cooper’s case.
- Hundreds of years after slavery, a California task force will study and recommend reparations for African Americans.
- Labor unions are backing Governor Newsom in an expected recall election, saying he supported workers during the pandemic.