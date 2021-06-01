KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/1 KVCR Midday News: 2021 Tiny Desk Contest Entries End June 7, Gas Prices, Monarch Butterflies
- The summer travel season is here, but global oil production hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, so supply is limited and prices are being driven up.
- A conservation group is planting more than 30,000 milkweed plants throughout California to help monarch butterflies.
- There’s only one week left to submit a video to enter the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest for a chance to play your own concert and be featured on All Things Considered. For more information, visit npr.org/tinydeskcontest