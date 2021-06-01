© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/1 KVCR Midday News: 2021 Tiny Desk Contest Entries End June 7, Gas Prices, Monarch Butterflies

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 1, 2021 at 11:08 AM PDT
midday_news_yellow_and_orange.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The summer travel season is here, but global oil production hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, so supply is limited and prices are being driven up.
  2. A conservation group is planting more than 30,000 milkweed plants throughout California to help monarch butterflies.
  3. There’s only one week left to submit a video to enter the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest for a chance to play your own concert and be featured on All Things Considered. For more information, visit npr.org/tinydeskcontest

