Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/27 KVCR Midday News: Statewide Support for Newsom, Knotts Berry Farm Celebrates 100 Years, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 27, 2021 at 11:15 AM PDT
midday_news_-_knotts.png
Knotts Berry Farm
/

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A statewide poll shows support for Governor Gavin Newsom and opposition to his recall is holding steady.
  2. It’s estimated there are 3,000 Riverside County residents confined to their homes, and Corona-based United Lab Services has signed a contract with the county to vaccinate them.
  3. The San Bernardino Public Library’s summer reading program kicks off June 7 with the return of regular service days and hours. Information at sbpl.org
  4. The Recording Academy updated its rules for the Album of the Year Grammy, giving more individuals the chance of winning the award.
  5. Knotts Berry Farm is commemorating its 100-year anniversary with a summer-long celebration after reopening to California residents.

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news