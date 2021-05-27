KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/27 KVCR Midday News: Statewide Support for Newsom, Knotts Berry Farm Celebrates 100 Years, & More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A statewide poll shows support for Governor Gavin Newsom and opposition to his recall is holding steady.
- It’s estimated there are 3,000 Riverside County residents confined to their homes, and Corona-based United Lab Services has signed a contract with the county to vaccinate them.
- The San Bernardino Public Library’s summer reading program kicks off June 7 with the return of regular service days and hours. Information at sbpl.org
- The Recording Academy updated its rules for the Album of the Year Grammy, giving more individuals the chance of winning the award.
- Knotts Berry Farm is commemorating its 100-year anniversary with a summer-long celebration after reopening to California residents.