The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/20 KVCR Midday News: CA Home Prices Hit Milestone, More Counties See COVID Improvement, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 20, 2021 at 10:34 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Cal Fire is seeking the origin of two small fires that combined into a larger one that exploded across 300 acres in Moreno Valley.
  2. California home prices have hit a milestone, with April’s median price at $813,980.
  3. California readies to prevent blackouts, but some threats, including heat waves, remain.
  4. More California counties see COVID-19 case improvements and no counties are in the purple tier.
  5. California restaurants expect a rebound that will take years following the pandemic.
  6. A shooting targeting a party bus on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway kills 2 and wounds 5.

