5/20 KVCR Midday News: CA Home Prices Hit Milestone, More Counties See COVID Improvement, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Cal Fire is seeking the origin of two small fires that combined into a larger one that exploded across 300 acres in Moreno Valley.
- California home prices have hit a milestone, with April’s median price at $813,980.
- California readies to prevent blackouts, but some threats, including heat waves, remain.
- More California counties see COVID-19 case improvements and no counties are in the purple tier.
- California restaurants expect a rebound that will take years following the pandemic.
- A shooting targeting a party bus on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway kills 2 and wounds 5.