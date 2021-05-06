© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: A Long Sought Menthol Cigarette Ban

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published May 6, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region. This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson spoke with reporter Kori Skillman about the FDA's decision last week to start the process to ban menthol cigarettes. They discuss how it might affect the Black community and what took so long.

In the lead-up to the announcement, Skillman reported on the lawsuits aimed at addressing the hold of menthols on Black Americans who smoke them at three times the rate of white Americans. Click here to read her story, FDA Sued for Failing to Act on Menthol Cigarettes Plaguing Black Communities.

