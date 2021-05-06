KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/6 KVCR Midday News: CSU System Requiring Vaccines, San Manuel Buying Palms Casino Resort, and More
- The head of California’s state university system is getting some pushback after requiring students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus.
- Cal Expo announced they’ll remain as a mass vaccination site this summer, with the hope of allowing events to open with larger capacity later this year.
- Los Angeles and San Francisco have moved into the least-restrictive tier for businesses to open, allowing for larger crowds and capacity at bars, sports events, theme parks, and more.
- The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announced they’re buying the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
- The city of Pasadena’s historic Central Library has been ordered closed pending further review due to seismic safety concerns.