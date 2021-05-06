© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/6 KVCR Midday News: CSU System Requiring Vaccines, San Manuel Buying Palms Casino Resort, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 6, 2021 at 12:04 PM PDT
midday_news_-_csusb.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The head of California’s state university system is getting some pushback after requiring students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus.
  2. Cal Expo announced they’ll remain as a mass vaccination site this summer, with the hope of allowing events to open with larger capacity later this year.
  3. Los Angeles and San Francisco have moved into the least-restrictive tier for businesses to open, allowing for larger crowds and capacity at bars, sports events, theme parks, and more.
  4. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announced they’re buying the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
  5. The city of Pasadena’s historic Central Library has been ordered closed pending further review due to seismic safety concerns.

