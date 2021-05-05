KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/5 KVCR Midday News: DPSS Expanded Hours, Bob Hope Celebration at March Field, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- More than a dozen Riverside County social services (DPSS) locations have expanded lobby hours, including in Indio, Moreno Valley, Hemet, and Norco which will be open Mon-Fri from 8am-noon.
- Bob Hope performed his first USO show at March Field 80 years ago and today, March Air Reserve Base will host a drive-thru meal distribution to celebrate. For more information, click here.
- California’s recall election went into full swing with a campaign launch featuring a bear and Governor Newsom defending his record.
- A federal judge is weighing whether PG&E violated probation with 2019 fire.