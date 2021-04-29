The Voice: A COVID-19 Data Deep Dive on Infections and Vaccination Rates

The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.

This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson does another deep dive into COVID-19 pandemic data with Alex Reed, a Black Voice News data researcher and project associate with Mapping Black California. They discuss Reed's analysis of several trends affecting the Inland Empire’s Black community from case rates to vaccinations.

T o explore the data dashboard discussed during the segment click here.