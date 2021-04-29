The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.
The Voice: A COVID-19 Data Deep Dive on Infections and Vaccination Rates
This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson does another deep dive into COVID-19 pandemic data with Alex Reed, a Black Voice News data researcher and project associate with Mapping Black California. They discuss Reed's analysis of several trends affecting the Inland Empire’s Black community from case rates to vaccinations.
To explore the data dashboard discussed during the segment click here.
To find a vaccine provider near you visit MyTurn.ca.gov.