Local News
kvcr-bvn_logo.png
The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: A COVID-19 Data Deep Dive on Infections and Vaccination Rates

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published April 29, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
fixed_kvcr-bvn_logo.png

This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson does another deep dive into COVID-19 pandemic data with Alex Reed, a Black Voice News data researcher and project associate with Mapping Black California. They discuss Reed's analysis of several trends affecting the Inland Empire’s Black community from case rates to vaccinations. 

To explore the data dashboard discussed during the segment click here.

To find a vaccine provider near you visit MyTurn.ca.gov.

Tags

Local NewsCOVID-19Local newsThe VoiceBlack Voice News
Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson