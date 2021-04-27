© 2021 91.9 KVCR

4/27 KVCR Midday News: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause Lifted, Penalties for Illegal Fireworks

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 27, 2021 at 11:04 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The FDA ended their ten-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and experts say the risk of developing blood clots from it is extremely low.
  2. The Riverside Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal to increase penalties that might be imposed on residents who ignite fireworks illegally in unincorporated communities in Riverside.

