4/27 KVCR Midday News: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause Lifted, Penalties for Illegal Fireworks
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The FDA ended their ten-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and experts say the risk of developing blood clots from it is extremely low.
- The Riverside Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal to increase penalties that might be imposed on residents who ignite fireworks illegally in unincorporated communities in Riverside.