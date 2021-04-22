KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/22 KVCR Midday News: Black Maternal Health, Newsom Declares Regional Drought Emergency, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Wildfire season is here and bilingual resources are available online for Riverside County residents to become prepared.
- San Bernardino and Riverside Counties partner to launch black maternal health equity campaign.
- Governor Newsom declared a regional drought emergency, giving state agencies the power to bolster reservoirs serving Mendocino and Sonoma counties, but refused to call a statewide emergency.