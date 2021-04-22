© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/22 KVCR Midday News: Black Maternal Health, Newsom Declares Regional Drought Emergency, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 22, 2021 at 10:59 AM PDT
midday_news-_palm_trees_in_a_row_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Wildfire season is here and bilingual resources are available online for Riverside County residents to become prepared.
  2. San Bernardino and Riverside Counties partner to launch black maternal health equity campaign.
  3. Governor Newsom declared a regional drought emergency, giving state agencies the power to bolster reservoirs serving Mendocino and Sonoma counties, but refused to call a statewide emergency.

