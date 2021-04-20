KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/20 KVCR Midday News: Sammy Hagar Partners with ONT, LA-Vegas Rail Line, Prescribed Burns, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Ontario International Airport partners with Fontana-born music rock legend Sammy Hagar, formerly of the band Van Halen.
- U.S. infrastructure plans spurs talk of the Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas passenger route that Amtrak stopped in 1997, along with a high-speed rail line along Interstate 15 to Victorville.
- Fire crews are initiating more prescribed burning in the Big Bear area of the San Bernardino National Forest this week.
- A bill before Nevada lawmakers would ban so-called ghost guns - guns that don’t have a serial number and can’t easily be traced - which are increasingly being used in crimes.
- So many people are buying electric vehicles now that the California Air Resources Board says it expects rebates for the statewide Clean Vehicle Rebate Project to be exhausted in a month.