The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/20 KVCR Midday News: Sammy Hagar Partners with ONT, LA-Vegas Rail Line, Prescribed Burns, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 20, 2021 at 10:42 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Ontario International Airport partners with Fontana-born music rock legend Sammy Hagar, formerly of the band Van Halen.
  2. U.S. infrastructure plans spurs talk of the Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas passenger route that Amtrak stopped in 1997, along with a high-speed rail line along Interstate 15 to Victorville.
  3. Fire crews are initiating more prescribed burning in the Big Bear area of the San Bernardino National Forest this week.
  4. A bill before Nevada lawmakers would ban so-called ghost guns - guns that don’t have a serial number and can’t easily be traced - which are increasingly being used in crimes.  
  5. So many people are buying electric vehicles now that the California Air Resources Board says it expects rebates for the statewide Clean Vehicle Rebate Project to be exhausted in a month.

