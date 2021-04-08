© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: The Pandemic's Affect on Black Workers

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published April 8, 2021 at 6:05 AM PDT
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region. This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson spoke with Alex Reed a Digital Coordinator with Mapping Black California, a Black Voice News initiative about a data centered series called Black California: Reporting on the Impacts of COVID-19. Reed shares insights from the first intallment of the series Visualizing the Data: COVID-19's Impact on the Black Community.

  

