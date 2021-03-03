KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/3 KVCR Midday News: Over 500,000 Vaccine Doses Given in Riv County, ONT Expands Service, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County health officials announced a milestone of giving over 500,000 coronavirus vaccine doses.
- Ontario International Airport is expanding service to Chicago this summer, a sign of the airport’s steady recovery from the pandemic.
- Humanitarian crisis response organization Team Rubicon assisted at the mass coronavirus vaccination site at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.