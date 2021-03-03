© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/3 KVCR Midday News: Over 500,000 Vaccine Doses Given in Riv County, ONT Expands Service, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 3, 2021 at 11:20 AM PST
midday_news_-_auto_club.png
Auto Club Speedway
/

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County health officials announced a milestone of giving over 500,000 coronavirus vaccine doses.
  2. Ontario International Airport is expanding service to Chicago this summer, a sign of the airport's steady recovery from the pandemic.
  3. Humanitarian crisis response organization Team Rubicon assisted at the mass coronavirus vaccination site at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

