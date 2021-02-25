KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/25 KVCR Midday News: Series of Fires in Riverside, COVID Update, Dry and Windy Winter, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County announced Tuesday that COVID-19 case rates met the state’s threshold to allow for schools to reopen in-person education, for kindergarten through sixth grade.
- A series of fires in vacant buildings along University Ave in Riverside is linked to the growing homeless population.
- Riverside County meets one of the state’s metrics to move into the red tier, but as more residents focus on getting a vaccine, testing has taken a hit.
- This winter may go down as the driest and windiest for Southern CA.