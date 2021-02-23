KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/23 KVCR Midday News: Majority of IE Voters Support Mask Mandate, Civil Rights Institute
- A new poll shows that anti-mask protesters in the Inland Empire do not represent the majority, with greater than 4 in 5 voters supporting a public mask mandate.
- The Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California is now under construction in Downtown Riverside.