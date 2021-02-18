KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/18 KVCR Midday News: Studying Hard-to-Access Lizards, Yosemite National Park 2020 Visitor Data
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Scientists have found a new way to study hard-to-access animals in urban areas, using crowd sourced data to learn more about a common lizard.
- The number of visitors to Yosemite National Park plunged last year, but not just because of the pandemic.