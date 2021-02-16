© 2021 91.9 KVCR

2/16 KVCR Midday News: SB County Vaccinations, GM Settles Over Faulty Ignition Switches, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 16, 2021 at 11:32 AM PST
midday_news-_foggy_forest.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. SoCalGas invests $1.3 million in hydrogen fuel cell projects.
  2. Over 11 percent of San Bernardino County residents have been vaccinated so far, according to a new portal launched by the county.
  3. California State parks announced plans for a massive recreational development on oil refinery property.
  4. General Motors settles with California regarding false statements the company made to investors about faulty ignition switches.

