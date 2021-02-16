KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/16 KVCR Midday News: SB County Vaccinations, GM Settles Over Faulty Ignition Switches, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- SoCalGas invests $1.3 million in hydrogen fuel cell projects.
- Over 11 percent of San Bernardino County residents have been vaccinated so far, according to a new portal launched by the county.
- California State parks announced plans for a massive recreational development on oil refinery property.
- General Motors settles with California regarding false statements the company made to investors about faulty ignition switches.