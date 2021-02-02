© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/2 KVCR Midday News: Educators Want Vaccines Before Returning to Classrooms, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM PST
midday_news-_palm_trees_in_a_row.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A Riverside man who was charged with taking part in a multi-state credit and debit card scam pleads not guilty.
  2. San Bernardino’s Cajon High School took first place in the 39th annual San Bernardino County Mock Trail Finals.
  3. Some California educators want the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to classrooms, but Governor Newsom says that would likely means schools don’t open before the end of the academic year in California.
  4. More than half of California households that leave the CalFresh food assistance program are still eligible for benefits when they drop out.
  5. Riverside County shows a 13% drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend.

