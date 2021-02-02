KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/2 KVCR Midday News: Educators Want Vaccines Before Returning to Classrooms, and More
- A Riverside man who was charged with taking part in a multi-state credit and debit card scam pleads not guilty.
- San Bernardino’s Cajon High School took first place in the 39th annual San Bernardino County Mock Trail Finals.
- Some California educators want the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to classrooms, but Governor Newsom says that would likely means schools don’t open before the end of the academic year in California.
- More than half of California households that leave the CalFresh food assistance program are still eligible for benefits when they drop out.
- Riverside County shows a 13% drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend.