The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/13 KVCR Midday News: Vaccination Challenges, Newsom Calls to Resume Classroom Learning, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 13, 2021 at 12:13 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. UC Riverside astronomers are among a team of researchers studying “Super Earth”, a planet about 50% larger than Earth.
  2. California counties are learning that the state system to register high-risk healthcare workers during Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccinations is presenting challenges.
  3. Governor Newsom is calling for schools to begin welcoming students back to classrooms next month.

