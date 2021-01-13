KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/13 KVCR Midday News: Vaccination Challenges, Newsom Calls to Resume Classroom Learning, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- UC Riverside astronomers are among a team of researchers studying “Super Earth”, a planet about 50% larger than Earth.
- California counties are learning that the state system to register high-risk healthcare workers during Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccinations is presenting challenges.
- Governor Newsom is calling for schools to begin welcoming students back to classrooms next month.