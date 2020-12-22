© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/22 KVCR Midday News: A Rare Planetary Conjunction, Cargo Surge at LA County Ports, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 22, 2020 at 11:19 AM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The world witnessed a rare celestial event when Jupiter and Saturn appeared so close they looked like one big star. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson and her dad recount viewing this planetary conjunction.
  2. The adjacent ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach experienced a surge in cargo in November.
  3. San Francisco supervisors approved a resolution to condemn the naming of the city’s public hospital for Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife.

