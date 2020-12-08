© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/8 KVCR Midday News: COVID-19 Surge, Power Cuts to Prevent Wildfires, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 8, 2020 at 1:23 PM PST
midday_report-csusb_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Hundreds of California nursing homes are struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks and risk will be higher with the ongoing surge.
2. Health officials are encouraging people to stay home, with advice on how to get outdoors during the lockdown.
3. Governor Newsom says more healthcare workers are on the way as hospitals are strained under a COVID surge.
4. Santa Ana winds are forcing utilities to begin targeted power cuts to prevent electrical equipment igniting wildfires in dried out vegetation.

Local News virus Health news virus news