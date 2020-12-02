© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/2 KVCR Midday News: California Prepares for Vaccine, Elevated Fire Danger, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 2, 2020 at 12:06 PM PST
midday_report-csusb.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Local officials are in the dark about another potential stay-at-home order.
2. Economists at the annual Southern California Association of Governments Summit said the region is in for a slow pandemic recovery with lower income groups.
3. Officials in California are sorting out the first batch of coronavirus vaccine shipment and storage.
4. Governor Newsom appointed a new leader of the state’s recycling agency, Rachel Wagoner.
5. A red flag warning is in place for Riverside County as fire danger elevates.

