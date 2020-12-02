KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/2 KVCR Midday News: California Prepares for Vaccine, Elevated Fire Danger, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Local officials are in the dark about another potential stay-at-home order.
2. Economists at the annual Southern California Association of Governments Summit said the region is in for a slow pandemic recovery with lower income groups.
3. Officials in California are sorting out the first batch of coronavirus vaccine shipment and storage.
4. Governor Newsom appointed a new leader of the state’s recycling agency, Rachel Wagoner.
5. A red flag warning is in place for Riverside County as fire danger elevates.