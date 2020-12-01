© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/1 KVCR Midday News: Testing for Healthcare Workers, First CA Vaccine Distribution, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 1, 2020 at 11:11 AM PST
square_logo_midday_report-revised.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A first-in-the-nation directive in California will ensure healthcare workers are being regularly tested for exposure to COVID-19.
2. More than 300 thousand doses of a vaccine from Pfizer will be distributed in California later this month.
3. Government climatologists say two-thirds of California is in some degree of drought.
4. California would provide temporary tax relief and $500 million in aid to small businesses struggling this year.
5. The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more employees due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news