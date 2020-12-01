12/1 KVCR Midday News: Testing for Healthcare Workers, First CA Vaccine Distribution, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A first-in-the-nation directive in California will ensure healthcare workers are being regularly tested for exposure to COVID-19.

2. More than 300 thousand doses of a vaccine from Pfizer will be distributed in California later this month.

3. Government climatologists say two-thirds of California is in some degree of drought.

4. California would provide temporary tax relief and $500 million in aid to small businesses struggling this year.

5. The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more employees due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.