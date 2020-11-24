© 2021 91.9 KVCR

11/24 KVCR Midday News: Wild Turkey Mapping, International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 24, 2020 at 11:06 AM PST
midday_report-palm_tree_1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Assemblymember James Ramos holds town hall recognizing survivors of suicide loss.
2. Audubon California mapped how turkeys and other birds will fare under three different climate warming scenarios.
3. Governor Gavin Newsom gave a COVID-19 briefing from his house where he and his family is in quarantine.

