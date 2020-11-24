11/24 KVCR Midday News: Wild Turkey Mapping, International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Assemblymember James Ramos holds town hall recognizing survivors of suicide loss.

2. Audubon California mapped how turkeys and other birds will fare under three different climate warming scenarios.

3. Governor Gavin Newsom gave a COVID-19 briefing from his house where he and his family is in quarantine.