11/10 KVCR Midday News: Drive Thru Veteran’s Appreciation Day, ALERTWildfire Cameras, and More
- Today until 1pm, San Bernardino Valley College Veterans Resource Center is hosting Drive Thru Veteran’s Appreciation Day in Lot 11 at SBVC, giving out swag and resources to veterans.
- Elective county government is in for sharp changes after voters passed Measure K, which imposes term of 4 years and slashes salary for member of the County Board of Supervisors.
- The 610th ALERTWildfire camera was installed in California to watch backcountry and spot the first outbreak of flames.
- Pfizer announced that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine appears to be working, but Governor Newsom doesn’t want that to deter Californians from taking precautions.
- California’s elected officials are cheering President-elect Biden’s victory and what it will mean for the Golden State.