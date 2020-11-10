© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/10 KVCR Midday News: Drive Thru Veteran’s Appreciation Day, ALERTWildfire Cameras, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 10, 2020 at 11:57 AM PST
midday_report-flag_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Today until 1pm, San Bernardino Valley College Veterans Resource Center is hosting Drive Thru Veteran’s Appreciation Day in Lot 11 at SBVC, giving out swag and resources to veterans.
  2. Elective county government is in for sharp changes after voters passed Measure K, which imposes term of 4 years and slashes salary for member of the County Board of Supervisors.
  3. The 610th ALERTWildfire camera was installed in California to watch backcountry and spot the first outbreak of flames.
  4. Pfizer announced that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine appears to be working, but Governor Newsom doesn’t want that to deter Californians from taking precautions.
  5. California’s elected officials are cheering President-elect Biden’s victory and what it will mean for the Golden State.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news