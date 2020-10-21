KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/21 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Returns to Purple Tier, Prop 24, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County returns to the most restrictive purple tier under the governor’s color-coded coronavirus regulatory scheme.
- A feared jump in coronavirus hospitalizations hasn’t happened, instead falling by 15%.
- Californians are voting on Prop 24, which would tweak the state’s new digital privacy law.