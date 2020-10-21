© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/21 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Returns to Purple Tier, Prop 24, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 21, 2020 at 10:51 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County returns to the most restrictive purple tier under the governor’s color-coded coronavirus regulatory scheme.
  2. A feared jump in coronavirus hospitalizations hasn’t happened, instead falling by 15%.
  3. Californians are voting on Prop 24, which would tweak the state’s new digital privacy law.

