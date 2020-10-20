KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/20 KVCR Midday News: Early Voting Up Compared to 2016, Leaders Discuss Climate Goals
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters says early voting numbers are up compared to the 2016 election.
- Environmental leaders in California are meeting this week to brainstorm how to reach climate goals by the year 2045.