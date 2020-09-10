KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: Emergency Fire Shelters, Tax Breaks, Safe Halloween Ideas, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Through COVID-19 contact tracing, Riverside County is now reaching close to one hundred percent of infected people and San Bernardino County, nearly seventy percent.
- Fourteen firefighters in California had to use emergency fire shelters to survive a destructive blaze, raising questions about how well the shelters work.
- Governor Newsom has signed a law giving tax breaks to businesses that hire more workers over the next three months.
- Los Angeles County health officials have set guidelines for Halloween this year, encouraging dining at outdoor restaurants and Halloween-themed art installations versus haunted houses and parades.