midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: Emergency Fire Shelters, Tax Breaks, Safe Halloween Ideas, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 10, 2020 at 11:12 AM PDT
MD3.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Through COVID-19 contact tracing, Riverside County is now reaching close to one hundred percent of infected people and San Bernardino County, nearly seventy percent.
  2. Fourteen firefighters in California had to use emergency fire shelters to survive a destructive blaze, raising questions about how well the shelters work.
  3. Governor Newsom has signed a law giving tax breaks to businesses that hire more workers over the next three months.
  4. Los Angeles County health officials have set guidelines for Halloween this year, encouraging dining at outdoor restaurants and Halloween-themed art installations versus haunted houses and parades.

